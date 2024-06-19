indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 6% on Insider Selling

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.63. Approximately 267,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,775,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Specifically, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,973 shares of company stock worth $1,804,626 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. On average, analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,775 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 1,451,308 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 39.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,418,000 after buying an additional 1,175,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

