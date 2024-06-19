Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 161.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after buying an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,360 shares of company stock worth $4,515,761 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:INGR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.75. The company had a trading volume of 399,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,950. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.