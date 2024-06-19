Insider Selling: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.58, for a total value of C$5,115,360.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.14, for a total value of C$5,028,880.00.

Cenovus Energy stock traded down C$0.13 on Wednesday, hitting C$25.47. 769,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,106,705. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.96. The firm has a market cap of C$47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.85.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C$0.15. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of C$13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.7840467 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.50.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

