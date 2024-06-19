Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 166,491 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 396.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,206,000 after buying an additional 4,950,906 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 102,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,564,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCLT traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,474,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.26. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.47 and a twelve month high of $81.11.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

