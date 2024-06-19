Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

FI traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.49. 2,461,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,255. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total transaction of $3,563,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock worth $7,611,991. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

