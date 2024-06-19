Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 98.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.3 %

AJG traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.87. 1,177,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.85 and its 200 day moving average is $241.59. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $264.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $2,634,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,693,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,165 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,049. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.58.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

