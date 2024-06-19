Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 20.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in WestRock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at $424,000. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 62,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 24.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Trading Down 0.6 %

WRK stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.70. 3,856,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. WestRock has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $54.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.19.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,471.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Profile

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

