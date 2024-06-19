Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,512 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after buying an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,490,000 after buying an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,516,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $597,148,000 after buying an additional 194,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $485.21. 24,438,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,171,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.82. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.