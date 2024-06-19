Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,554 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,828,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,953. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.