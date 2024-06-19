Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $24,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS:USMV traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.68. 1,357,628 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average is $80.81. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

