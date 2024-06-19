Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 8,470 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,470 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at $5,970,420.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mueller Industries news, CFO Jeffrey Andrew Martin sold 52,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $3,001,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,949,535.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $229,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,420.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.17. 571,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,885. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $60.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million during the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 16.03%.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

