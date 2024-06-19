Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $3.96 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 14.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 52,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $2,433,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $4,268,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. StockNews.com lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $377.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.19. 1,973,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,855,513. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $307.42 and a 200-day moving average of $313.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $348.37. The company has a market cap of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

