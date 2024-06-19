Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Inspired Stock Performance
INSE opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,192.86 and a beta of 0.42. Inspired has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.39).
Inspired Company Profile
