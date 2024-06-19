Inspired Plc (LON:INSE) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Inspired’s previous dividend of $1.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Inspired Stock Performance

INSE opened at GBX 83 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 81.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1,192.86 and a beta of 0.42. Inspired has a 12-month low of GBX 52 ($0.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 109 ($1.39).

Inspired Company Profile

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. Its Assurance Division reviews, analyzes, and negotiates gas and electricity contracts. The company's Optimisation Division focuses on client's energy consumption optimization services include forensic audits, energy projects, and water solutions.

