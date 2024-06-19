Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Up 5.6%

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 598,880,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 111,951,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Inspirit Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £597,550.00, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.01.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercialize a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

