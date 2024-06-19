inSure DeFi (SURE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $485,580.72

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $163.56 million and $485,580.72 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009218 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,062.86 or 1.00006298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00012375 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00081423 BTC.

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00588909 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $346,426.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

