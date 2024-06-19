Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $136.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,442.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.