Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Lowered by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 350,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $305,265.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 649,934 shares in the company, valued at $565,442.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,234 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,823 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.38. 3,034,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,539. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.67.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

