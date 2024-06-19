International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 21.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 3,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 34.6% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 54.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $170.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,386,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $129.18 and a 1 year high of $199.18. The stock has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.67 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Read Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.