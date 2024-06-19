International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.75 and last traded at $170.55. Approximately 3,386,442 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 3,242,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $156.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average of $175.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.3% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 198.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,059,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,616,000 after buying an additional 80,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.4% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.