Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 44,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 368,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,894,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 58,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company had a trading volume of 726,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

