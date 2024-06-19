Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 4.5% of Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $18,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,615 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $165.28. 6,283,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,134,082. The company has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average of $161.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

