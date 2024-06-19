Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $30.15

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $30.27, with a volume of 27994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $964.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,110.6% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1,575.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 620.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 226,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,891,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 903.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 899.6% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

