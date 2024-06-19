Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

NYSE INVH opened at $35.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $1,346,883,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $105,282,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,424,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

