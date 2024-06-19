IOTA Trading Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $576.12 million and $14.87 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000019 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,306,056,194 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.