IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 96,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $841,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $212.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.94 and its 200-day moving average is $230.40. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.40.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

