IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the May 15th total of 317,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of IRIDEX worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. IRIDEX has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 105.42% and a negative net margin of 21.92%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IRIDEX will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.