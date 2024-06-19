Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Short Interest Update

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

IRM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.70. 2,478,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $53.74 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.59, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

