Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.40

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40 and traded as low as $17.85. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 4,607 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Isabella Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Isabella Bank Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $139.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.65.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.09). Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Isabella Bank’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

