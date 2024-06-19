iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.38. The company had a trading volume of 922,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,520. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.21.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

