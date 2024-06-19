iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Capital Market Strategies LLC

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after buying an additional 511,407 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,871. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.79.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

