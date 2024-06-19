iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $549.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $549.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $523.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.24. The company has a market cap of $474.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

