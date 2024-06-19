iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $549.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $549.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $523.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

