iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Boltwood Capital Management’s 8th Largest Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 397.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,210 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Boltwood Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. 6,733,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.