iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by IFS Advisors LLC

IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 397.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of IFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,738,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,183,000 after acquiring an additional 346,056 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. 6,733,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,583,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

