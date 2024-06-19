iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,062 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,788,000 after purchasing an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,832,000 after purchasing an additional 157,269 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $105.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,239. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

