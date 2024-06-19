iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Raised by Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC

Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.7% of Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,382,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,471,000 after acquiring an additional 840,304 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.