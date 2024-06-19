iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU) Shares Up 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWU – Get Free Report) shares were up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.82 and last traded at $24.82. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.82.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI United Kingdom ETF (HEWU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap UK stocks, hedged against movements in the pound for US investors. HEWU was launched on Jun 29, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
