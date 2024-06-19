iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. 1 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.42.

About iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF

The iShares ESG Aware Conservative Allocation ETF (EAOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that tactically allocates 30\u002F70 global equites and US investment grade bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOK was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

