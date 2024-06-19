iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,246 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,673,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 341,019 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,974,000 after buying an additional 921,570 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,030,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $24,341,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 979,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after buying an additional 167,472 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1414 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

