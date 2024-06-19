iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Peoples Bank KS

Peoples Bank KS lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank KS’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3,750.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LQD traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.44. 25,576,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,282,406. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $111.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

