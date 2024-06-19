iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.42

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.42 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 12059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.15.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.95 and its 200-day moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

