iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $26.11

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.41, with a volume of 265934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $575.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Chile ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,360,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 143,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Glovista Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 83,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.