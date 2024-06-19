iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:CNYA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.17 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.17 ($0.05). Approximately 334,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,441,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

iShares MSCI China A UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.10.

