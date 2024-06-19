iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 159.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,718 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2,111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 362,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 346,325 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,230. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

