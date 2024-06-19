iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.31

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.31 and last traded at $55.29, with a volume of 5671828 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.17.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 25,969.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,431,000 after purchasing an additional 600,662 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 22,601 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.