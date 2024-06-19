iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Acquired by Leibman Financial Services Inc.

Leibman Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. owned 0.46% of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS SMIN traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.09. 147,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $72.45.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

