iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $8,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUSA. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 972,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,714,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 60,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $112.98. 55,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

