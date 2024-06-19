iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 19,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,496,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,029,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 226,880 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 171,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,457,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,531. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.54. The company has a market capitalization of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

