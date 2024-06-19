iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $200.75. 25,446,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,670,266. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

