iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Evensky & Katz LLC

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.94. 1,594,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.21. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $159.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

